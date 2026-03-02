Khalil Mack To Play In 2026, Will Be A Priority For Chargers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports veteran OLB Khalil Mack will play in 2026 for his age-35 and 13th season in the NFL.

Rapoport adds Mack will be a priority for the Chargers, as he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts next week. He signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $18 million contract with the Chargers for 2025.

Mack, 35, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal, and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago. After finishing out the remainder of his contract, Mack re-upped with the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Mack appeared in 12 games for the Chargers, recording 32 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.