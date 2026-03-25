Kirk Cousins Willing To Wait Deep Into Offseason Before Choosing Next Team

Veteran QB Kirk Cousins is among the top signal callers left on the free agent market, but he might not be close to signing a deal yet.

Per Jason La Canfora, Cousins could wait until “deep into the offseason” to make a decision about where he’s playing in 2026. Canfora mentions the Steelers are among the teams monitoring the 37-year-old as an alternate option if Aaron Rodgers retires.

Canfora also brings up the Raiders as an option to give presumptive top pick Fernando Mendoza some time before being thrown into the fire. While Canfora brings up past ties to coaches like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, he doesn’t expect the veteran to go for a backup job without taking every last chance to be a starter.

If Cousins doesn’t land in Pittsburgh or Las Vegas, Canfora thinks he might need to wait until a team suffers an injury to their starter and needs to pivot, which could last into training camp or even the season.

Cousins, 37, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Cousins appeared in 10 games for the Falcons, starting eight, and completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.