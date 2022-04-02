Lamar Jackson Not Interested In Getting Extension Done Until After 2022 Season?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with knowledge of the situation, reports that QB Lamar Jackson has told the Ravens that he’s “currently too focused on having his best possible year” and doesn’t want to do an extension until after the 2022 season is over.

Jackson is set to play out the 2022 season under the fifth-year option, but the Ravens will have their franchise tag available should they need it in 2023.

Florio mentions that the tag could cost Baltimore around $34 million in 2023 and another $40 million or so in 2024. With this in mind, Jackson would make around $97.8 million over the next year three years should he get franchised in back-to-back seasons.

The Ravens have consistently said they view him as their long-term quarterback but the delay seems to be coming from Jackson’s end.

“I don’t have any information on that,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “Lamar hasn’t talked to me about that. As far as I know, he hasn’t talked to (GM Eric DeCosta) about that (in) the last few weeks. I think he’s focused on training right now. Maybe another conversation will be had when we get back from here. With Lamar, you never know, it’s not really in the forefront of his mind whenever I talk to him.”

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was even more pointed on Tuesday.

“Unless he has a change of heart and calls Eric and says I’m ready. But it’s like, Eric can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done,'” Bisciotti said.

Jackson doesn’t have an agent and represents himself in an extremely close circle, so there’s little info from his camp. That’s led to some speculation about why these negotiations are playing out differently, with a theory circulating that Jackson is trying to play out his option and two franchise tags before hitting free agency in 2025.

The Ravens also are generally tight-lipped, but in all their public comments express zero doubt that an extension for Jackson is their preferred outcome.

“I’d love something (to) get done,” Harbaugh said. “I think he’s planning on something being done. We’re planning on something being done at some point in time. The way the rules work right now, it doesn’t have to be a huge priority. I’m confident it’s going to happen. Of course, until it happens, it hasn’t happened. I’m confident it’s going to happen. I know he’s going to be our quarterback. Really, when you’re coaching and you’re playing, that’s what you think about. We know we’re going to be playing this year, and Lamar is going to be our quarterback. I got to do the very best job I can to have him ready to play his best football. That’s really what my job is.”

Jackson is a decorated quarterback already with one MVP award under his belt, so it’s a little bit curious to see him entering a contract year. However, his decision to represent himself already makes this situation hard to compare to other quarterbacks.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ($45 million a year) and Bills QB Josh Allen ($43 million a year) are some potential comparisons for what Jackson could receive on an extension, and since then the market has moved even further with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers signing for $50 million a year and the Browns giving QB Deshaun Watson $46 million a year on a fully guaranteed five-year deal.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.