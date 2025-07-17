Latest On Anthony Richardson’s Shoulder Injury

Colts QB Anthony Richardson missed all of mandatory minicamp with a shoulder issue, but he previously said he expects to be ready for training camp.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports Richardson is believed to be fully recovered as the team prepares to open training camp next week. Per Holder, the team’s medical staff and outside opinions advised him to rest for recovery, and it appears to have been the right call.

Holder also mentions that Richardson could be on a “so-called pitch count” early in camp to help him build up. Barring any setbacks, Richardson is expected to get right into the starting QB battle with Daniel Jones.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.