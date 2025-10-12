Latest On Bill Belichick’s Status At North Carolina

According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, North Carolina HC Bill Belichick and GM Michael Lombardi have no plans to leave the program early despite the mounting noise about their status.

Russini adds people within the Tar Heel program believe the criticism is designed to sabotage them, and there are suspicions that some of the negative headlines have origins in New England.

People close to Belichick have told Russini he’s enjoying his time coaching in college and believes he’s building something at North Carolina. She also points out it would cost the school over $30 million to buy out Belichick and his staff at this point.

There were multiple reports last week about the two sides discussing buyout options and potential exit strategies after a dismal start to the season for Belichick and the Tar Heels, including three losses by 25 points or more.

However, Belichick and the school issued statements reiterating their commitment to each other to try and tamp down the noise.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

Belichick chose to pursue a move to college football and was hired as the head coach at North Carolina heading into the 2025 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.