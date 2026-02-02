Latest On Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s Future

When the Browns passed on promoting DC Jim Schwartz to hire former Ravens OC Todd Monken as HC, the veteran DC was reportedly upset, creating an uncertain future with the organization.

Schwartz is under contract and the organization wants him back, which creates an interesting situation.

Per Nick Wagoner, the 49ers were interested in Schwartz before hiring Raheem Morris. Wagoner didn’t get the sense from anyone that Schwartz would be let go by Cleveland, but he mentioned many teams are/were interested in hiring the veteran defensive coach.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says Schwartz was “so emotionally invested in getting the job” that he packed up his stuff and told staffers he wasn’t coming back when told he was being passed over.

She believes Schwartz should consider returning once the situation settles down, since the main reason the Browns chose Monken over him was their need for drastic improvements on that side of the ball and their confidence in Monken to build a better offensive coaching staff.

Kay Cabot also thinks the only other option for Schwartz is to retire, as she doesn’t believe Cleveland will let him out of his contract to make a lateral DC move with another franchise.

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent), including one playoff appearance.

In 2025, the Browns’ defense ranked 14th in points allowed, 4th in total yards allowed, 16th in rushing yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Schwartz and the Browns as the news is available.