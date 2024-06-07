Latest On Chiefs DE BJ Thompson, Responsive Following Seizure & Cardiac Arrest

Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs DE BJ Thompson is awake and responsive following his scary incident on Thursday where he suffered a seizure during a special teams meeting and went into cardiac arrest.

Yesterday, Pelissero reported Kansas City canceled all team activities after Thompson’s situation unfolded. He also wrote Thompson was in stable condition following his medical scare.

Pelissero writes Thompson has a good prognosis, making this encouraging news for the young defensive end. He’ll likely be discharged from the hospital in the near future.

Thompson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,111,652 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in one game and recorded two tackles.