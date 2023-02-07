Latest On Colts Head Coaching Search

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Tuesday that the Colts’ search for a head coach, which has been one of the most extensive we’ve seen a team conduct in some time, would stretch on for “days not hours.”

We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans,of Colts Nation🏈👍🏽..Final decision coming in Days not Hours🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 7, 2023

Stephen Holder mentioned earlier today the Colts aren’t planning any more interviews at this time, which could mean they’re nearing a potential decision.

Mike Garafolo and George Bremer add there are indications the Colts have narrowed things down to a few finalists. But as Irsay made clear, there’s not a decision coming imminently.

It’s worth mentioning the Colts have been blocking interview requests for DC Gus Bradley, as a few of their candidates have expressed interest in retaining him on staff.

Indianapolis’ search has been extensive, with at least 14 initial interview requests and eight candidates who made the cut to the second round of interviews. Seven of those remain available to be hired.

It was rumored that the Colts would do a third round of interviews but it’s not clear if that’s happened, at least formally.

Here’s where the Colts’ coaching search stands so far:

We’ll have more on the Colts’ coaching search as the news is available.