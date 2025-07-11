Latest On Commanders WR Terry McLaurin’s Extension Negotiations

The Commanders remain in a standoff with WR Terry McLaurin as they negotiate a new extension heading into his final year under contract.

Bleacher Report’s James Palmer had a segment on McLaurin updating the situation. Palmer started off by talking about how HC Dan Quinn has remained in “constant contact” with McLaurin the entire offseason.

Palmer also acknowledged the frustration on both sides and that they weren’t close to making any progress on a deal in June.

McLaurin isn’t looking to reset the market, per Palmer, but he is likely looking at a $30 million annual price tag as a fair number.

That echoes a previous report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter who reported the two sides are having a hard time agreeing on McLaurin’s value.

“There’s no update on the Terry McLaurin situation and that’s the update,” Schefter said. “…The problem is with this particular situation I think Terry McLaurin is going to argue that we’ve seen other wide receivers who his numbers are comparable to, like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and D.K. Metcalf, get paid over $30 million a year this offseason. And then the Commanders can say yes, but Mike Evans, who also has had comparable numbers, is at $24 million dollars (a year).

“There really is quite difference and a gap between what both sides would want. They have not made any progress.”

McLaurin was drafted the same year as Metcalf in 2019, but he’s just two years younger than Evans who was drafted all the way back in 2014. He turns 30 in September and Washington clearly has some trepidation about forking over a massive amount to a player at that age.

The veteran wideout is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is coming off a career year for the breakout Commanders. He skipped mandatory minicamp in June to send a message about his unhappiness with talks.

Schefter added that despite the significant gap between the two sides, he could not envision Washington trading McLaurin.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.