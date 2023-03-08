Latest On DeAndre Hopkins

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins said he’s been hearing “a lot of trade talks” involving him, per Ian Rapoport.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks … but I don’t look to the future,” said Hopkins, via Darren Urban.

According to Rapoport, Hopins would be “flexible” on the last two years of his contract for his next team and wouldn’t demand a “top-of-the-market deal.”

Urban mentions Hopkins has hired an agent this offseason after negotiating his last contract without one.

Back in January, it was reported the Cardinals would look to trade Hopkins this offseason, and the receiver would likely want a new contract as part of a trade.

When taking a look at potential trade destinations, we mentioned the Browns, Jaguars, Patriots, Giants, and Chargers as organizations that stood out.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins is owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement, which is likely why he’ll want a new deal.

The Cardinals would take on $22.6 million of dead money and create $8.15 million of cap space by trading him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Hopkins as the news is available.