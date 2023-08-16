Latest On Dolphins Contract Talks With DT Christian Wilkins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said DT Christian Wilkins, who is holding in for a new contract, is an important player in their defense and is “deserving” of an extension, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

McDaniel added he’s “comfortable” with Wilkins’ situation and the organization is in “constant communication” with the defensive tackle, via Schad.

Armando Salguero of OutKick, citing a source, reports Wilkins was initially hoping to be paid among the top 10 interior defensive linemen. However, Salguero doesn’t consider Wilkins a top-10 tackle given he recorded just 3.5 sacks in 2022 and 11.5 sacks throughout his four-year career.

Wilkins, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, 15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus. He’s set to make a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option.

In 2022, Wilkins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 98 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.