Latest On Free Agent QB Carson Wentz

According to Jeremy Fowler, free-agent QB Carson Wentz is working out in Los Angeles in preparation for the 2023 NFL season, though he has yet to sign with a team.

Fowler says there has been some interest but Wentz might wait until deeper into the offseason to sign to see what develops.

He adds Wentz is open to starter or backup roles. Barring an injury, he likely would have to sign as a backup at this point given most teams have made their plans at the position already.

There was some speculation after the end of last season that retirement could be an option for Wentz, given that he’s made a lot of money in the NFL and may not be all that interested in taking on a backup role.

However, multiple reports now have made it clear Wentz remains interested in continuing his career in some form or fashion.

Wentz, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders last year. Washington opted to release Wentz last week.

In 2022, Wentz appeared in eight games for the Commanders and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown.