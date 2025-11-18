Latest On Giants Head Coaching Search

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said he talked to Giants GM Joe Schoen, who he confirms will be spearheading the search for a new head coach.

Glazer relayed that New York will have a focused search with two different broad archetypes that they’ll be looking into for the next hire. He says the Giants could hire an offensive specialist to ensure first-round QB Jaxson Dart develops and stays on his positive trajectory, or a culture-builder who doesn’t necessarily specialize in one side of the ball over the other but can make quality hires and build a strong program overall.

Some potential fits Glazer mentions include former Cowboys and Packers HC Mike McCarthy, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Steelers OC Arthur Smith, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, Colts DC Lou Anarumo, and Rams DC Chris Shula. He specifically calls out that Shula has gotten extra attention from Rams HC Sean McVay to develop him as a future head coach.

Glazer can also rule out the Giants pursuing a coach from the college ranks, including Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin who has been linked to the team because he coached Dart in college.

SNY’s Connor Hughes has heard a little differently than Glazer. He writes the Giants want a “CEO-style” coach who can oversee all three phases of the game and is the right leader, not just a coach with a focus on only the offense, like former HC Brian Daboll.

Citing a source, Hughes has heard the Giants will conduct a thorough search, and the candidate pool will include college coaches.

The Giants can’t formally request interviews with candidates who currently work for NFL teams until the regular season is over, so we’re still a ways away from this search kicking into gear.

Giants interim HC Mike Kafka also has a chance to audition for the full-time job down the stretch. He’s been calling plays for Dart all season.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ HC search as the news is available.