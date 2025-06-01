Latest On Jalen Ramsey

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave an update on Jalen Ramsey and mentioned that the Rams remain a viable landing spot for the veteran cornerback.

Fowler noted that Ramsey has the Rams “on his radar as a potential option” despite there currently being no trade talks between the two sides.

“The LA Rams, Ramsey’s old team, is on his radar as a potential option. Nothing is moving there as of yet. He should have a new team this fall,” Fowler said during his appearance on Sunday. “The expectation is that Ramsey will be traded in the coming days and weeks. They can save about $10 million on their salary cap if they do so. That is not the issue. He’s got $24 million guaranteed. That is the major issue here. Teams have been a little spooked by that.”

A post-June 1st trade makes more financial sense for the Dolphins, as Ramsey’s contract will be easier to trade when his $25.213 million cap charge is reduced by $18.468 million.

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that they wouldn’t close the door on it, but nothing is in the works at this point.

“Yeah, we would never close out those opportunities,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s not a whole lot that I have to offer. There are a lot of layers with something of that magnitude when you’re talking about the caliber of the player, the compensation that they’re looking for in return. What does that look like? Obviously, we love Jalen. We love Jalen intimately. There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that were going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been any meaningful, tangible dialogue as of late. But that can always change pretty quickly, as you know.”

Peter Schrager reported that Ramsey will likely be traded, but doesn’t believe the Rams are willing to pay the money for Ramsey.

Fowler himself had previously mentioned that the biggest issue with a trade right now is the finances, as nobody wants to take on the money to facilitate a deal. Fowler also brought up the Rams’ interest, but said nothing is concrete.

“The Dolphins haven’t shown a willingness to pay a lot of that money, and neither do [other] teams,” Fowler previously stated. “The LA Rams have been previously involved here, they won a Super Bowl with Ramsey, they’re very familiar with the player. Nothing hard and fast, though, as far as a deal.”

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe said he’s spoken with a few people on the situation and was told “nothing was imminent,” but to keep an eye on June 1st as a key deadline so the Dolphins can better handle the resulting dead cap.

Five teams were linked to Ramsey last month, but he remained with the Dolphins through the draft. Schrager noted that teams are likely concerned about paying Ramsey in the range of $16-17 million for the 2025 season.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.