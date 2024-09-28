Latest On Jets DE Haason Reddick

Dianna Russini reports that while both sides continue to communicate, there is currently no resolution regarding the situation between the Jets and DE Haason Reddick.

Reddick has been holding out and staying away from the team since April, incurring massive financial penalties in the process. He racked up over $5 million in fines from holding out during training camp and the preseason. He also loses a game check worth around $800,000 for each game he misses.

Russini points out that Reddick could lose or be fined up to $10 million if he continues to hold out through October and could be looking at a total of $21.75 million in fines if he holds out the entire 2024 season.

Reddick says the Jets promised to issue him a new contract upon his arrival, with some general managers around the league telling Russini it is time for New York to make some calls about trading Reddick prior to the November 5th deadline, despite previously stating they have no intentions of trading the veteran pass rusher.

She adds that there is no indication he will report to the team anytime soon and that at this point it would be a surprise to see him suit up for the team at all. So far the Jets have refused to modify Reddick’s contract or engage in negotiations until he reports back to the team. Both sides are taking extreme stances, which is why observers with other teams think the way this situation ends is by the Jets being forced to trade Reddick.

Reddick held out of training camp in search of a new deal or a raise on his current deal, which is set to pay him $14.25 million in base salary. Top pass rushers right now are making about double that in average annual salary.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Reddick as the news is available.