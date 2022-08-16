Latest On Jets QB Zach Wilson

According to Rich Cimini, surgeons found no surprises today while operating on Jets QB Zach Wilson and the original diagnosis remains in place.

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles today. The initial diagnosis was a bone bruise and damaged meniscus that had a timeline of 2-4 weeks.

There was a chance more damage could have been discovered during the operation but the Jets appeared to catch a lucky break in that regard after an initially gnarly-looking injury.

Wilson suffered a non-contact right knee injury during the first quarter of Friday’s preseason game and the immediate worry was for a torn ACL.

Adam Schefter adds the Jets won’t rush Wilson back and that puts veteran QB Joe Flacco in line to start Week 1 against his former team, the Ravens.

Jeff Howe also reports the timeline could end up being closer to 4-6 weeks, which would obviously sideline Wilson a few more games into the regular season. He says the variable is how quickly it takes the bone bruise to heal.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 13 games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 185 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.