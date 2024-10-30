Latest On Jets WR Mike Williams Ahead Of Trade Deadline

In a hit on ESPN’s Sportscenter, Jeremy Fowler says the Jets are still weighing the possibility of keeping WR Mike Williams.

Fowler explains if the Jets beat the Texans on Thursday night and Williams plays a key role, then the team could elect to hold onto him in an effort to get back into playoff contention.

However, Fowler acknowledges if the Jets lose, it’s more likely Williams is traded.

Both sides have been open to a move and the Jets have received some interest in Williams, but it seems like they’re trying to avoid just giving him away.

The Chargers and Steelers have been linked to Williams as potential landing spots.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in eight games for the Jets and caught 11 passes on 19 targets for 160 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.