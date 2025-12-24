Latest On Joe Burrow’s Future With Bengals

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says it’s unlikely QB Joe Burrow wants out of Cincinnati, despite speculation that came from his news conference a few weeks ago.

Jeremy Fowler’s sense on the situation is that the Bengals have not received any indication that Burrow wants out of Cincinnati.

In fact, a source tells Fowler that they believe Burrow was simply having a “bad day” two weeks ago at that initial news conference.

“I truly think he wants to be here,” said Fowler’s source.

Even if Burrow is back for next season, the Bengals have set themselves up for a crucial year.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor is someone mentioned as possibly being on the hot seat. Cincinnati when out this past offseason and signed both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to extensions and DE Trey Hendrickson will once again be in line for free agency.

The Bengals must figure out how to improve their defense, which has been at the bottom of the league the past two seasons.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in six games and completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,268 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Burrow as the news is available.