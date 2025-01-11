Latest On Lions OC Ben Johnson, Met Virtually With Bears, Jaguars, Patriots & Raiders

According to Ian Rapoport, Lions OC Ben Johnson is a name to watch for the head coaching vacancy in Las Vegas.

Rapoport adds that Raiders minority owner and former NFL QB Tom Brady is said to be “enamored” with Johnson and personally vouched for him.

Brady also reportedly implored Johnson to interview with Las Vegas through his agent and he ended up interviewing with the team virtually on Friday.

Johnson has also had another virtual meeting with the Patriots and will do so with the Bears and Jaguars on Saturday. Rapoport added that the Raiders are willing to wait for Johnson to finish his playoff run with the Lions if that is what it takes to land him.

Dianna Russini reports that Johnson interviewed well with the Patriots, who are looking for a “quick resolution” to their head coaching vacancy. She adds that many around the league expect a decision from the team this weekend. Johnson, however, will continue to meet with other teams.

Russini also notes that Brady will likely give the Raiders an edge when it comes to landing candidates they normally would not be able to, with his influence being a reason that Johnson decided to meet with the team in the first place.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranked No. 1 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news is available.