Latest On Potential Darius Slayton Trade

Jordan Schultz has spoken with three NFL teams who have interest in trading for Giants WR Darius Slayton.

However, Schultz adds that Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both value Slayton’s “speed/overall makeup” and he remains a trusted option for QB Daniel Jones.

With this in mind, Schultz adds that he would be surprised if the Giants traded Slayton because “the asking price would not be insignificant.”

Slayton has been a popular name in trade rumors for a few years now and with his contract set to expire, I’m sure there will be more buzz leading up to the deadline.

Slayton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Slayton has appeared in five games for the Giants and caught eight passes for 108 yards and no touchdowns.