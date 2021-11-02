Latest On Potential Evan Engram Trade

League sources have told Ralph Vacchiano that there is a trade market for Giants TE Evan Engram should New York decide to move him before today’s deadline.

Vacchiano says that the Giants have no plans to give Engram away, even though he’s on an expiring contract and his future with the team is “uncertain at best.” The Giants would likely want a fourth- or fifth-round pick in return for Engram, per Vacchiano.

Vacchiano lists the Bills, Packers and Saints as teams who could make sense as trade partners.

Engram had a terrific rookie season, but injuries and inconsistency have held him back the rest of his time in New York. Still, Fowler says a number of teams around the league remain intrigued by his potential.

His name came up last year at the trade deadline, but at the time the Giants’ asking price for Engram was prohibitive. He’s in the final year of his deal and doesn’t appear to be a part of New York’s long-term plans, so it’s possible something could get done this time around.

Engram, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

Engram is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022

In 2021, Engram has appeared in six games and caught 23 passes for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Engram as the news is available.