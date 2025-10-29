Latest On Quinnen Williams Ahead Of Trade Deadline

While Jets DT Quinnen Williams is drawing some trade interest, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the team won’t trade him unless it gets some sort of massive “every player has a price” type of offer.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt adds the Jets aren’t even willing to discuss trading Williams unless multiple first-round picks are put on the table. He writes the team is not seriously considering trading Williams at this time.

However, he adds there’s a sense around the league that Williams is unhappy in New York due to all the losing and his contract could become an issue this offseason with the guarantees set to expire.

Rosenblatt notes that could make Williams a potential name to watch this coming offseason.

Several Jets players are generating significant interest ahead of the trade deadline. Williams, if available, would easily be one of, if not, the best available players at this year’s trade deadline.

Williams, 27, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option, which was worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In July of 2023, the Jets signed Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal included $66 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded 17 tackles and one sack.

