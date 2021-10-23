Latest On Russell Wilson’s Return From Injury

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is expected to have the pin taken out of his injured finger within the next six days or so. From there, Wilson will need the bones to heal.

The Seahawks will be without Wilson for the next two games and then they will have a bye week. Garafolo believes there’s a chance Wilson could be back for Week 10’s game against the Packers, which would be slightly ahead of schedule from the original timeline for his injury.

Seattle just placed Wilson on injured reserve a few weeks ago, meaning he has to miss three games at a minimum.

The initial timeline was around six to eight weeks, as Wilson had both a ruptured tendon and fracture-dislocation in his middle finger that required treatment.

Seattle’s next six opponents consist of the Saints, Jaguars, at Packers, Cardinals and at Washington.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

