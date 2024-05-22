Latest On Saints CB Marshon Lattimore’s Future In New Orleans

According to Jeff Duncan, barring a last-minute trade offer from another team that the Saints can’t turn down, veteran CB Marshon Lattimore will play an eighth season in New Orleans.

Lattimore’s future with the Saints has been an open question this offseason and he’s come up in trade rumors since March.

Duncan acknowledges the relationship between Lattimore and the team was “frosty” earlier this year, and the two sides reworked his contract late last season to facilitate the possibility of a trade.

But Duncan adds it does not sound like the Saints liked the trade offers they received for Lattimore. Now, both sides appear willing to make the most of the situation and play things out.

Lattimore has indicated he’s happy in New Orleans and wants to stay with the Saints, per Duncan, while the Saints have told Lattimore they want him on the team, though they’ve challenged him to become a more consistent player.

It’ll be interesting to see how events unfold from here. It becomes much easier from a cap management perspective for the Saints to trade Lattimore after June 1, and they just drafted CB Kool-Aid McKinstry in a trade-up at the end of last month.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract.

In 2023, Lattimore appeared in 10 games for the Saints and recorded 48 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and eight pass deflections.

We will have more on Lattimore as it becomes available.