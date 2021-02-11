Latest On Seahawks & Russell Wilson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that teams are continuing to call the Seahawks about QB Russell Wilson and his potential availability following his recent comments about wanting a say in personnel decisions.

However, Pelissero explains that these teams have gotten no inclination from the Seahawks they’re willing to trade Wilson.

There are obvious issues with a potential Wilson trade including the fact that Seattle would incur a cap hit of around $39 million this year, which would be by far the largest cap hit a team has ever taken in NFL history. Beyond that, Wilson has a no-trade clause, which means he would be able to direct trade negotiations.

Pelissero adds that Wilson actually had a “big say” in the decision to hire Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator.

Earlier in the day, Dan Patrick said on his radio show that sources have told him that the Seahawks are not happy with Wilson’s decision to go public with his concerns.

“A source told me that the Seahawks’ management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media,” Patrick said, via Pro Football Talk. “You wonder if they’re going to be able to co-exist. . . . The current situation is not sustainable. That’s what I was told.”

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.