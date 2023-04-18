Latest On Texans’ Plans For No. 2 Pick

With it looking more and more like the Panthers have zeroed in on Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick, the attention has turned to the Houston Texans and what they plan to do with the No. 2 pick.

And while conventional wisdom for some time has suggested they would take Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, the other consensus top quarterback available, that now appears to be in serious question.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the Texans will pass on taking a quarterback altogether with the second-overall pick.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a QB go at No. 2. And I think all the teams that were talking about trading up to 3 know that. So they can sit back and wait. And so this great QB rush that we all been expecting so might start a little bit later,” he said via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime.

Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson also has heard from sources the Texans are not expected to take Stroud at No. 2 overall and could consider a pass rusher there instead. Alabama’s Will Anderson is someone the Texans are high on, per Wilson, and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson is another option.

Wilson adds the idea of trading back to pick up more draft capital is something the Texans would be open to. Texans GM Nick Caserio said at his pre-draft press conference on Monday they’re listening to offers.

“Our responsibility is to listen and not rule anything out,” he said. “Are we open for business? We’re open to listening. We have received a few calls.”

Wilson specifically mentions the Las Vegas Raiders, picking at No. 7, as a potential candidate to trade up.

Caserio also noticeably didn’t commit to drafting a quarterback, either at No. 2 or at any point in the draft.

“Anything is possible,” Caserio said. “I think what’s possible and what the hope is is that we can come out of this draft with good football players we think can help our football team. That’s what we’re focused on doing.”

What’s also interesting is that there’s still a lot of conviction in NFL circles that the Texans will end up taking a quarterback after all of this. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the other big-name insider along with Schefter, has a different take from his ESPN colleague.

“Anything is possible, especially because the Texans and Nick Caserio don’t always look at things like everyone else,” Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I just don’t believe it. Like I just don’t. From my information…I would be surprised if the Houston Texans don’t take the QB of their future at number two.”

With just over a week to go until the first round of the NFL draft kicks off, it truly appears anything is on the table for the Texans.

We’ll have more on Houston and its plans for the No. 2 pick as the news is available.