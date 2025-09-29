Latest On Texans RB Joe Mixon’s Injury

Texans RB Joe Mixon opened the season on the reserve/non-football injury list, which kept him out for at least the first four games with an ankle/foot injury.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans “specifically indicated” that Mixon is not ready to return right now, despite the four weeks being up. Wilson adds, “It will be much longer, if at all,” for Mixon to return to action this season.

Mixon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.