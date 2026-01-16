Latest On What’s Holding Up Deal Between Giants & John Harbaugh

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are expected to get a deal done with John Harbaugh to be their next head coach, even though the process has dragged out longer than anticipated.

Rapoport says that Harbaugh is expected to sign a five-year deal that is likely around $100 million with New York when all is said and done.

According to Rapoport, both sides in the matter feel they have leverage at this point in negotiations. Rapoport says that the talks don’t sound like they’re centered around money and instead are more about “reporting structure and who is able to what and how the organization is set up.”

Either way, Rapoport mentions that it’s possible something was “lost in translation” during their earlier meetings based on where things current stand.

Rapoport adds that Harbaugh’s deal with the Giants is currently holding up the entire coaching cycle, which is why we’re still waiting for a team to officially hire their next head coach.

Meanwhile, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News has heard rumblings on Friday that Giants current GM Joe Schoen’s role “could be one of the factors creating a hangup.”

Leonard believes “there is no reason for Harbaugh to accept this job without decision-making power in personnel.”

Sources have told Leonard that they expected Harbaugh to either want Schoen gone altogether or reduce his power in the team’s structure.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN says his understanding of the matter is that the two parties are “working through organizational and operational issues” and there still is “a gap to close” before a deal is signed.

Raanan adds that it’s “still on track to get done.”

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.