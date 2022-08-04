Lions Activate DB C.J. Moore From NFI List

The Detroit Lions officially activated DB C.J. Moore from the non-football injury list on Thursday.

Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed this past March.

In 2021, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 22 tackles and one interception.