Lions Activate DT D.J. Reader From PUP List

The Detroit Lions have officially activated DT D.J. Reader from the PUP list on Sunday.

#Lions announce DL DJ Reader has passed his physical and is removed from Active/PUP. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 25, 2024

Reader will get his first practice in this week since he was placed on the PUP list in July.

Reader, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He made base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal and is now an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Reader appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, recording 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.