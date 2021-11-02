Lions Activate LT Taylor Decker & DE Kevin Strong From IR, Waive G Tommy Kraemer

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve activated LT Taylor Decker and DE Kevin Strong from injured reserve and waived G Tommy Kraemer.
Decker, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.
Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.
In 2020, Decker started in all 16 games for the Lions at left tackle.
