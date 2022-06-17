Lions Announce Changes To Player Personnel & Football Operations Staff

The Detroit Lions announced a number of changes to their player personnel and football operations staff for the 2022 season.

The full list includes:

PLAYER PERSONNEL:

Lance Newmark – Senior Director of Player Personnel

Senior Director of Player Personnel Brian Hudspeth – Assistant Director of College Scouting

Assistant Director of College Scouting Joe Kelleher – Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

Assistant Director of Pro Scouting Ademi Smith – Scout

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS:

Mike Disner ­– Chief Operating Officer

­– Chief Operating Officer Brandon Sosna – Senior Director, Football Administration

Senior Director, Football Administration Gina Newell – Senior Director, Football Operations

– Senior Director, Football Operations Jesse Giambra – Manager, Team Operations/Head Coach Administration