Lions Announce Changes To Player Personnel & Football Operations Staff

The Detroit Lions announced a number of changes to their player personnel and football operations staff for the 2022 season. 

The full list includes:

PLAYER PERSONNEL:

  • Lance Newmark – Senior Director of Player Personnel
  • Brian Hudspeth – Assistant Director of College Scouting
  • Joe Kelleher – Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
  • Ademi Smith – Scout

FOOTBALL OPERATIONS:

  • Mike Disner ­– Chief Operating Officer
  • Brandon Sosna – Senior Director, Football Administration
  • Gina Newell – Senior Director, Football Operations
  • Jesse Giambra – Manager, Team Operations/Head Coach Administration

