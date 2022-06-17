Lions Announce Changes To Player Personnel & Football Operations Staff

The Detroit Lions announced a number of changes to their player personnel and football operations staff for the 2022 season.
The full list includes:
PLAYER PERSONNEL:
- Lance Newmark – Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Brian Hudspeth – Assistant Director of College Scouting
- Joe Kelleher – Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
- Ademi Smith – Scout
FOOTBALL OPERATIONS:
- Mike Disner – Chief Operating Officer
- Brandon Sosna – Senior Director, Football Administration
- Gina Newell – Senior Director, Football Operations
- Jesse Giambra – Manager, Team Operations/Head Coach Administration
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!