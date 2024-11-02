Lions Announce Five Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced five roster moves on Saturday, including releasing TE Parker Hesse.

The team also signed LB Abraham Beauplan and DL Chris Smith to the active roster and elevated TE Shane Zylstra and OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad for Week 9.

Muhammad, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early but eventually returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.4 million deal. The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2022, but opted to release him in February of 2023.

The Colts signed him to a deal in July but was among their final roster cuts and returned to the practice squad. He was released from their practice squad in January and signed on with the Cowboys in August before being released once more.

In 2024, Muhammad has appeared in one game for the Lions.