Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves for Week 14 on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Lions signed G Ross Pierschbacher to their active roster.

to their active roster. Lions placed CB Chase Lucas on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Lions elevated LB Jarrad Davis and CB Jarren Williams to their active roster.

Davis, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.

Davis signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets last year but wound up returning to the Lions this offseason. He was released coming out of the preseason before being added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Davis has appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded two games and a pass defense.