Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

The Lions announced four roster moves on Sunday, including waiving injured OT Connor Galvin.

The team is also placing DL Nate Lynn on injured reserve and signing LB Abraham Beauplan and OT Jamarco Jones.

Galvin, 24, signed with Detroit in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor. The Lions waived him before the season in 2023 before signing him to the practice squad shortly after.

Detroit signed Galvin to a futures contract in January 2024, however, he recently suffered a torn MCL in the team’s preseason opener which required season-ending surgery.

In 2023, Galvin appeared in one game for the Lions.