Lions Announce Seven Roster Moves, Activate LB Alex Anzalone From IR

The Lions announced seven roster moves on Saturday, including activating LB Alex Anzalone and WR Kalif Raymond from injured reserve.

In addition, the team made several other roster moves including:

Placing CB Emmanuel Moseley on the non-football injury list.

on the non-football injury list. Signing DB Morice Norris to the active roster from the practice squad.

to the active roster from the practice squad. Signing WR Tim Kennedy to the practice squad.

to the practice squad. Elevating DL Chris Smith and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the practice squad.

Anzalone, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He then returned to the team on another one-year deal in 2021.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain in Detroit back in March of 2023.

In 2024, has Anzalone appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 51 tackles and one sack.