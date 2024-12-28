Lions Announce Two Moves, Sign LB Kwon Alexander To PS

The Lions announced that they are signing LB Kwon Alexander to the practice squad and signed DB Morice Norris to the active roster.

Alexander, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He tore his Achilles late in the season and was released.

Alexander returned to the Saints on a one-year deal before joining the Jets for the 2022 season. He then caught on with the Steelers back in July of 2023 and signed with Denver’s practice squad in September 2024. The Lions signed him away a few weeks ago.

In 2024, Alexander has appeared in three games for the Broncos and two for the Lions, recording 12 total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.