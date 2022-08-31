Lions Announced 13 Practice Squad Signings, Waive Two

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Detroit Lions announced 13 practice squad additions on Wednesday, along with waiving RB Jermar Jefferson and WR Trinity Benson (injured).

The following is the full list of practice squad players:

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. LB Jarrad Davis
  3. TE Derrick Deese
  4. T Obinna Eze
  5. TE Garrett Griffin
  6. DL Bruce Hector
  7. LB James Houston
  8. RB Justin Jackson
  9. WR Tom Kennedy
  10. CB A.J. Parker
  11. OT Dan Skipper
  12. CB Saivion Smith
  13. LB Anthony Pittman

Davis, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets last offseason but wound up returning to the Lions this offseason.

In 2021, Davis appeared in nine games and recorded 25 tackles and no tackles for loss. 

