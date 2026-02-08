Lions Assistant Mike Kafka Potential Candidate For Seahawks OC Vacancy

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, current Lions assistant and former Giants interim HC Mike Kafka could draw interest from the Seahawks when OC Klint Kubiak leaves for the Raiders HC job at the end of the Super Bowl.

Also mentioned by Fowler as potential in-house candidates were QB coach Andrew Janocko, offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz and RB coach Justin Outten.

Kafka, 38, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams, including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and, most recently, the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants’ offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants blocked him from interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role last year and later promoted him to assistant head coach. Kafka served as the team’s interim HC for the final seven games of the 2025 season when Brian Daboll was fired.

In 2025, the Giants’ offense ranked No. 12 in total yards, No. 16 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards, and No. 10 in passing yards. The Giants were 2-5 in the seven games Kafka served as head coach.