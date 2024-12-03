Lions Bring Back WR Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions announced they have re-signed WR Maurice Alexander to the practice squad.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Mitchell Agude C Kingsley Eguakun QB Jake Fromm RB Jermar Jefferson T Jamarco Jones WR Tom Kennedy TE James Mitchell DL Isaac Ukwu WR Donovan Peoples-Jones DB Morice Norris DT Chris Smith LB Isaiah Thomas LB Abraham Beauplan DB Kaevon Merriweather S Jamal Adams WR Maurice Alexander

Alexander, 27, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020.

He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. The Lions signed Alexander in August of 2022 and he’s bounced on and off their roster since.

In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Stars and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.

For his career, Alexander has appeared in four games and returned six kicks for 146 yards.