Lions C Frank Ragnow Suffered Partially Torn Pec

Lions C Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle and is considered week-to-week, according to Ian Rapoport.

Ragnow’s injury isn’t considered season-ending and the belief is he could return soon.

Ragnow, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The Lions then signed Ragnow to a four-year, $52 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center back in 2021.

In 2024, Ragnow has appeared in and made three starts at center for the Lions.