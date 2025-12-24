Lions Call Up Two For Week 17

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve elevated OL Kingsley Eguakun and TE Giovanni Ricci to their active roster for Week 17’s game.

Ricci, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Western Michigan back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived and added to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.

Ricci returned to Carolina on exclusive rights contracts in 2022 and 2023. He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Panthers declined to tender him an offer, and he signed on with the Browns instead. Cleveland cut him coming out of camp.

The Patriots signed Ricci to a futures deal for the 2025 season but let him go after the draft. He later had a brief stint with the Vikings and eventually signed on to the Lions’ practice squad.

In 2025, Ricci has appeared in two games but has yet to catch a pass.