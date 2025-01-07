Lions CB Terrion Arnold Considered Day-To-Day

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Lions CB Terrion Arnold is considered day-to-day with a foot contusion.

Arnold, 21, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 24 overall pick is signed a four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Arnold appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 60 total tackles, 10 passes defended and one fumble recovery.