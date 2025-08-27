Lions Claimed Two Players Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions claimed DT Tyler Lacy and DE Tyrus Wheat off waivers today, per the NFL transaction wire.

Lacy was cut by the Jaguars and Wheat was let go by the Cowboys.

Lacy, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars out of Oklahoma State in 2023.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,527,120 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $687,120 when he was waived.

In 2024, Lacy appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and recorded 25 total tackles.