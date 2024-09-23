Lions Confirm DE Marcus Davenport Done For Season

According to Justin Rogers, Lions HC Dan Campbell confirmed DE Marcus Davenport will miss the rest of the season with a significant elbow injury.

Davenport, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve back in October after just four games.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Davenport has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and 0.5 sacks.