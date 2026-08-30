Lions Cut 34 Players To Trim Down Roster To 53, Starting Both Kerby Joseph & Brian Branch On PUP List

The Detroit Lions announced their initial 53-man roster which included 34 cuts.

The full list includes:

In addition, the Lions placed safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph on the PUP list, sidelining them for the first four games at least. Detroit also put OT Giovanni Manu on the reserve/non-football injury list and C Cade Mays on injured reserve/designated to return.

Joseph, 25, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he signed a four-year, $86 million extension in 2025.

In 2025, Joseph appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 18 tackles and three interceptions.

Branch, 24, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus.

In 2025, Branch has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.