Lions Cut 34 Players To Trim Down Roster To 53, Starting Both Kerby Joseph & Brian Branch On PUP List

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Detroit Lions announced their initial 53-man roster which included 34 cuts. 

The full list includes: 

  1. DL Myles Adams
  2. LB Joe Bachie
  3. TE Tyler Conklin
  4. WR Greg Dortch
  5. WR Tom Kennedy
  6. LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
  7. LB Troy Reeder
  8. DL Ben Stille
  9. RB Trayveon Williams
  10. QB Luke Altmyer
  11. WR Tarik Black
  12. CB Ekow Boye-Doe
  13. DB Aamaris Brown
  14. OL Devin Cochran
  15. CB Bump Cooper Jr.
  16. WR Malik Cunningham
  17. TE Thomas Gordon
  18. OL Gus Hartwig
  19. TE Zach Horton
  20. LB Erick Hunter
  21. S Dan Jackson
  22. WR Lucky Jackson
  23. WR Dominic Lovett
  24. EDGE Anthony Lucas
  25. G Mason Miller
  26. G Melvin Priestly
  27. CB Eric Scott Jr.
  28. DL Chris Smith
  29. OL Colby Sorsdal
  30. S Jason Taylor II
  31. DL Tyre West
  32. CB Nick Whiteside
  33. RB Roydell Williams
  34. OL Michael Niese (injured)

In addition, the Lions placed safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph on the PUP list, sidelining them for the first four games at least. Detroit also put OT Giovanni Manu on the reserve/non-football injury list and C Cade Mays on injured reserve/designated to return. 

Joseph, 25, was a third-round pick to the Lions out of Illinois in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $5 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1,138,628 in 2024.

He was entering the final year of that deal when he signed a four-year, $86 million extension in 2025.

In 2025, Joseph appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 18 tackles and three interceptions.

Branch, 24, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round. 

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus. 

In 2025, Branch has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

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