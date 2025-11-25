Lions Cut Three Players Tuesday

The Detroit Lions announced they waived DT Quinton Jefferson, CB Arthur Maulet and CB Nick Whiteside.

Lions announce roster moves: Waived DL Quinton Jefferson, CB Arthur Maulet and CB Nick Whiteside. Re-signed S Erick Hallett to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/zcNinQElvv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2025

They also re-signed S Erick Hallett to the practice squad.

Maulet, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. From there, he joined the Steelers for the 2021 season and re-signed to a two-year deal in 2022.

Pittsburgh released Maulet and he eventually signed on with the Ravens. He returned on a two-year deal in 2024 but was cut after one season. He signed with Houston in July but was among their final roster cuts. The Lions later added Maulet to the roster.

In 2025, Maulet has appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 14 total tackles, an interception and two pass deflections.