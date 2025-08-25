Lions Cutting QB Hendon Hooker

According to Jordan Schultz, the Lions are waiving former third-round QB Hendon Hooker.

Hooker had been competing for the primary backup job but had been losing ground to journeyman QB Kyle Allen.

Now he gets the chance for a change of scenery, like HC Dan Campbell suggested recently.

“How much development do you believe there is? We’re talking about Hooker right now, how much development do you believe there still is? Sometimes, does the player need a change of scenery?” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk.

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions throughout five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.