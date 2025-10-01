Lions Designate DT Alim McNeill To Return

According to Justin Rogers, the Lions are opening the 21-day practice window for DT Alim McNeill.

McNeill, 25, was a two-year starter at North Carolina State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.

McNeill was in the final year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract when he agreed to a new four-year extension worth $97 million, including $55 million guaranteed, with Detroit.

He suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2024 season and is now ramping up for his first appearance of 2025.

In 2024, McNeill appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

