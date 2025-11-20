Lions Designating CB Khalil Dorsey To Return From IR

Justin Rogers reports the Lions are designating CB Khalil Dorsey to return from injured reserve.

Dorsey has 21 days to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Dorsey, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore waived Dorsey coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their practice squad before catching on with the Giants.

New York waived Dorsey coming out of the preseason and he later caught on with the Lions ahead of the 2023 season. He re-signed a one-year deal for 2024 and re-signed this past offseason on a two-year, $3.3 million contract.

In 2024, Dorsey has appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded four total tackles.